Blades Eye Back-To-Back Wins over Maine

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Reid Duke in the faceoff circle

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Reid Duke in the faceoff circle

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades look to stack another win tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena against the Maine Mariners, after Wednesday night's 4-2 victory.

The Everblades scored first on the power play with Captain Oliver Chau. Maine tied it early in the second, but Tarun Fizer was quick to restore Florida's lead in the same period. Logan Lambdin extended the Blades' lead on another power play, which Florida converted 2-for-4 on the man advantage for the night. The Mariners answered quickly and cut the lead, but Craig Needham sealed the game with an insurance goal late in the third.

Cam Johnson finished with 16 saves on 18 shots, while Brad Arvanitis faced heavier traffic, making 28 saves on 32 shots. Several Everblades players recorded multi-point performances, highlighted by Lambdin, who notched his third multi-point effort in his last six games.

Though their season rate sits at 19%, slightly trailing the Maine Mariners at 20%, Florida's power play delivered when it mattered, striking twice on the night. However, the Everblades boast a stronger penalty kill at 87% to the Mariners' 82%.

Florida continues the three-game home series tonight at 7:30 p.m., with the finale set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

