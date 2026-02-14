Icemen Blank Ghost Pirates 3-0 at Enmarket Arena

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, were shut out 3-0 by the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

Jacksonville struck just 35 seconds into the game when Garrett Van Wyhe finished a feed from Adam McMaster on the first shot of the contest to give the Icemen a 1-0 lead.

The Icemen extended their advantage midway through the opening period as Christopher Brown found Jaden Condotta in front, and he tucked it home to make it 2-0.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, with Savannah outshooting Jacksonville 15-10 in the frame.

The Ghost Pirates pressed in the third, but Van Wyhe added an empty-net goal with 1:30 remaining to seal the 3-0 victory.

Michael Bullion earned the shutout with 43 saves for Jacksonville. Vinnie Purpura stopped 24 of 26 shots for Savannah.

The Ghost Pirates travel to Jacksonville tomorrow night for a rematch with the Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







