Icemen Blank Ghost Pirates 3-0 at Enmarket Arena
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, were shut out 3-0 by the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.
Jacksonville struck just 35 seconds into the game when Garrett Van Wyhe finished a feed from Adam McMaster on the first shot of the contest to give the Icemen a 1-0 lead.
The Icemen extended their advantage midway through the opening period as Christopher Brown found Jaden Condotta in front, and he tucked it home to make it 2-0.
Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, with Savannah outshooting Jacksonville 15-10 in the frame.
The Ghost Pirates pressed in the third, but Van Wyhe added an empty-net goal with 1:30 remaining to seal the 3-0 victory.
Michael Bullion earned the shutout with 43 saves for Jacksonville. Vinnie Purpura stopped 24 of 26 shots for Savannah.
The Ghost Pirates travel to Jacksonville tomorrow night for a rematch with the Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
