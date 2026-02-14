Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, shutout the Allen Americans 2-0 Friday night at the BOK Center, giving each team five wins through the opening 10 games of the series.

Drew Elliott opened the scoring with his fourth goal in as many games in the series, coasting into the zone off a feed from fellow affiliated forward Ryan Lautenbach before wiring his 10th goal of the season past Jackson Parsons 8:04 into the action.

Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 12 more chances, bringing his save total to 21 shots through two periods.

Buteyets and the Oilers were under siege from the drop of the puck to the final buzzer in the final period. The Oilers killed off three power plays - part of a 23-shot period for the Americans, with Buteyets standing on his head to halt all 23. Duggie Lagrone capped the game with 100th career ECHL point, burying an empty netter with 53 seconds left to secure a 2-0 victory, snapping a seven-game skid.

There will be no love lost between the Oilers and Americans tomorrow, Feb. 14 in a Valentine's Day showdown between the two longtime rivals at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

