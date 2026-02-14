Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, shutout the Allen Americans 2-0 Friday night at the BOK Center, giving each team five wins through the opening 10 games of the series.
Drew Elliott opened the scoring with his fourth goal in as many games in the series, coasting into the zone off a feed from fellow affiliated forward Ryan Lautenbach before wiring his 10th goal of the season past Jackson Parsons 8:04 into the action.
Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 12 more chances, bringing his save total to 21 shots through two periods.
Buteyets and the Oilers were under siege from the drop of the puck to the final buzzer in the final period. The Oilers killed off three power plays - part of a 23-shot period for the Americans, with Buteyets standing on his head to halt all 23. Duggie Lagrone capped the game with 100th career ECHL point, burying an empty netter with 53 seconds left to secure a 2-0 victory, snapping a seven-game skid.
There will be no love lost between the Oilers and Americans tomorrow, Feb. 14 in a Valentine's Day showdown between the two longtime rivals at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026
- Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Drops 2-0 Decision to Lions to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Wipes Away K-Wings with 3 in 3rd for 5-2 Home Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Third-Period Surge Lifts Stingrays Past Greenville, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Blanked by Oilers 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Ross MacDougall - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Beat the Fuel in a Thriller at the Coliseum - Fort Wayne Komets
- Power Play Prevails as Walleye Take Down Cyclones 3-2 - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Take Overtime Thriller in Florida - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Fall on Friday Night But Secure a Point in OT - Indy Fuel
- Petruzzelli Pitches 3-0 Shutout for Royals - Wheeling Nailers
- Captain Adams-Moisan Leads the Way Once Again in Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Blank Ghost Pirates 3-0 at Enmarket Arena - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- McManus, Bertuzzi Combine for Seven Points in 4-1 Win in Atlanta - Adirondack Thunder
- An Organization Built for Legacy - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL Forward Assigned to the Americans - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wild West Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Brendan Hoffmann Signs PTO with AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Add Defenseman Kylar Fenton - Maine Mariners
- Series of Transactions for the Utah Grizzlies Before the Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Michael Herrera - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Eye Back-To-Back Wins over Maine - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans
- Oilers Lose Lead, Game to Mavericks in Final Three Minutes
- Oilers Acquire Complete Forward Nathan Dunkley from Jacksonville in Forward Swap
- Oilers Swept by Steelheads in Second Overtime Loss of Weekend
- Oilers Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Steelheads in Series Opener