Steelheads Down Thunder, 5-2, in Series Opener
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Idaho Steelheads (31-11-4-0) defeated the Wichita Thunder (19-18-3-4) 5-2 Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Steelheads and Thunder continue their three-in-three series tomorrow from Wichita with puck drop set for 5:05 p.m. MST.
Wichita broke the ice on Friday with an early power play goal as defenseman Noah Beck found the back of the net at the 3:26 mark of the frame and delivered a 1-0 lead to the Thunder on home ice.
Just over two minutes later the Steelheads answered, as Mitch Wahl and Ty Pelton-Byce worked to create a turnover in front of the net and Kaleb Pearson benefitted as the eventual goal scorer from the left circle to give the Steelheads an equalizer at 5:27 of the frame.
Robbie Holmes quickly extended the lead, collecting a Jordan Steinmetz pass and working right toward the front of the net for a backhand goal to make it a 3-1 Steelheads lead. Idaho wrapped up the first period barrage with a goal by Chris Dodero, who blasted a puck by Wichita goaltender Roddy Ross from the right circle to put the Steelheads ahead 4-1.
In the middle frame Wahl found a goal for himself, as he tucked the puck past Ross on the short side for his eighth tally of the season to put Idaho ahead 5-1.
In the final frame Wichita's Declan Smith notched another power play tally for the Thunder to cut into the Idaho lead, but despite power play time later in the game Wichita couldn't get any closer, and the Steelheads held on for the 5-2 win.
Idaho's Ben Kraws stopped 40 of 42 shots in the win, while Wichita's Roddy Ross turned aside 29 of 34 shots in the loss.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Mitch Wahl (IDH, 1-2-3, +2, 2 shots)
2) Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 1-1-2, +1, 4 shots)
3) Noah Beck (WIC, 1-1-2, -2, 2 shots)
