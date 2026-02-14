McManus, Bertuzzi Combine for Seven Points in 4-1 Win in Atlanta

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus

ATLANTA - Brannon McManus and Tag Bertuzzi combined for seven points, and Jeremy Brodeur stopped 32 of 33 shots as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Atlanta Gladiators, 4-1, on Friday night inside Gas South Arena.

Brannon McManus opened the scoring just 2:19 into the game as he took a pass from Tag Bertuzzi and beat goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter on the left side for a 1-0 lead. The goal was McManus' 19th of the year with assists from Bertuzzi and Conner Hutchison and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Atlanta answered back early in the second period as former Thunder defenseman Brendan Less scored on Jeremy Brodeur from the right circle for his second of the year. The goal came just 41 seconds into the second with assists from Chad Nychuk and Mike McNamee to even the score 1-1.

Tag Bertuzzi scored back-to-back goals after that to give Adirondack a two-goal advantage. Brannon McManus forced a turnover and set up Bertuzzi with his eighth of the year at 3:01 of the second to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Another turnover helped Bertuzzi score his second of the period and ninth of the year with 1:55 left for a 3-1 advantage. McManus and Jacob Graves collected assists and the Thunder took that lead into the third.

Just 1:47 into the third period, Brannon McManus scored his second of the game and 20th of the year with assists from Ryan Wheeler and Brian Carrabes to give Adirondack a 4-1 lead. That score held up as the final as Jeremy Brodeur stopped 32 of 33 shots in the win.

