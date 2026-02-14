Bullion's 43-Save Shutout Lifts Icemen to 3-0 Road Win at Savannah

February 13, 2026

SAVANNAH, GA - Michael Bullion stopped all 43 shots faced to lead the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates Friday night at Enmarket Arena. |

After being shutout on Wednesday, the Icemen wasted little time scoring on Friday, as Garrett Van Wyhe managed to clip a shot that deflected off goaltender Vinnie Purpura and then trickled across the goal line just 35 seconds into the game and the Icemen take the early 1-0 lead.

Later in the first, a turnover by Savannah on the corner, resulted in Christopher Brown nudging the puck to rookie Jaden Condotta in front. Condotta skated the puck to the top of the crease and delivered a backhand shot into the net for his first professional goal, giving the Icemen a 2-0 lead.

Later in the first period, Savannah's Phip Waugh attempted a wrap-around shot that was stopped by Icemen goaltender Michael Bullion. However, Bullion then was forced to stop a grade-A rebound chance as well as he sprawled to keep it out of the net to keep the score at 2-0.

Bullion was sensational the remainder of the night, turning aside every shot throughout the game.

Van Wyhe would seal the win with 90-seconds remaining with an empty-net tally to make it the 3-0 final. With the win, the Icemen gain some ground on Savannah in the South Standings and will have an opportunity to creep closer on Saturday as the two teams meet again on Saturday in downtown Jacksonville at 7:00 p.m.







