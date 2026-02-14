Petruzzelli Pitches 3-0 Shutout for Royals

Wheeling Nailers denied by Reading Royals goaltender Keith Petruzzelli

WHEELING, WV- Friday night's game at WesBanco Arena was a struggle for the Wheeling Nailers, as they ran into a solid goaltending performance by Keith Petruzzelli of the Reading Royals. Petruzzelli denied all 29 shots he faced, and played with the lead for all but 37 seconds, as Miles Gendron tallied for Reading in the opening minute of the contest. The Royals tacked on one more goal in both the second and third periods for a 3-0 final score.

One goal was scored in the first period, and it came right away, as Reading needed just 37 seconds to get on the scoreboard. Kyle Haskins dished the puck along the blueline to Miles Gendron at the left point. Gendron stepped up with traffic in the slot and beat a screened Taylor Gauthier.

The Royals expanded their lead to two at the 10:23 mark of the middle frame, when they capitalized on a Wheeling turnover. Nolan Burke broke up a pass in Reading's offensive end, and immediately went on the attack. Burke got past his defender, then deked to his backhand, as he shoveled a shot up and into the top-right corner of the cage.

The Nailers had some chances to pull back in the game, including three minutes of power play time in the third period. However, they were unable to solve Keith Petruzzelli, and Liam Devlin iced Reading's 3-0 win with an empty netter.

Keith Petruzzelli notched his third shutout of the season for the Royals, as he was perfect on 29 shots. It was the first home shutout loss by Wheeling this season. Taylor Gauthier allowed two goals or less for the 14th time in 17 games, as he made 26 saves on 28 shots for the Nailers.

