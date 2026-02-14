Iowa Wipes Away K-Wings with 3 in 3rd for 5-2 Home Win

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Jonny Sorenson scored twice in the third, Elliot Desnoyers tallied three assists, and the Heartlanders carved the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. Sorenson scored his pair four minutes apart, extending Iowa's lead to 4-1 with 12 minutes to go. Dylan Massie also scored in his ECHL debut, giving Iowa a 2-1 lead late in the first.

On Sorenson's first goal at 4:46 of the third, Jaxon Nelson sprung it to the net front on a pass from the right circle. Sorenson tapped it in past the goaltender's right leg. Next, Sorenson toe dragged at the right post and plopped in his 11th of the season, two off a career high.

Riley Mercer blocked 24 shots for his second win of the season series.

Iowa's Ryan McGuire scored first at 1:37 of the first period on a wrister from the left slot. Max Patterson redirected it behind the net to McGuire.

Nolan Walker tied the game at one with 5:56 to go in the first on a hopping puck to the left post.

Massie responded with a goal two minutes later, sniping it home on a rip from the left circle. Desnoyers assisted.

Jonathan Lemieux took the loss with 22 stops (4 GA).

