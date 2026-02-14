Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. A three-point effort from Toledo's Denis Smirnov gave the Walleye their 27th victory of the season.
A scoreless first period saw Ken Appleby highlight the opening frame with a nine-save output. Cincinnati would open up the scoring just five minutes into the second period off a power play goal from Sam Stevens (7).
With his goal, Stevens now has points in five of his last seven performances (4g, 3a during that span) and recorded his first power play goal of the season.
Toledo would get it back with a power play goal of their own. Toledo forward Denis Smirnov (13) got his first of the game to make it a 1-1 game. Smirnov's goal tied the game up and took Cincinnati tied headed into the final period.
Smirnov (14) would strike again on the power play. After a charging penalty to Stevens sent Cincinnati to the kill, a similar finish from Smirnov fooled Appleby to give Toledo their first lead of the game.
Toledo would jump on Cincinnati once again with the man advantage, with Brandon Hawkins (24) notching the Walleye's third PPG of the night.
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (13) would get one back for the Cyclones to make it a one-goal game. Despite a late push from the Cyclones, Cincinnati was not able to overcome their two-goal deficit against their Central Division foes.
Cincinnati will face Toledo again tomorrow night at the Huntington Center. The tail end of the home-and-home slate will start at 7:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026
- Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Drops 2-0 Decision to Lions to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Wipes Away K-Wings with 3 in 3rd for 5-2 Home Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Third-Period Surge Lifts Stingrays Past Greenville, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Blanked by Oilers 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Ross MacDougall - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Beat the Fuel in a Thriller at the Coliseum - Fort Wayne Komets
- Power Play Prevails as Walleye Take Down Cyclones 3-2 - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Take Overtime Thriller in Florida - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Fall on Friday Night But Secure a Point in OT - Indy Fuel
- Petruzzelli Pitches 3-0 Shutout for Royals - Wheeling Nailers
- Captain Adams-Moisan Leads the Way Once Again in Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Blank Ghost Pirates 3-0 at Enmarket Arena - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- McManus, Bertuzzi Combine for Seven Points in 4-1 Win in Atlanta - Adirondack Thunder
- An Organization Built for Legacy - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL Forward Assigned to the Americans - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wild West Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Brendan Hoffmann Signs PTO with AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Add Defenseman Kylar Fenton - Maine Mariners
- Series of Transactions for the Utah Grizzlies Before the Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Michael Herrera - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Eye Back-To-Back Wins over Maine - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye
- Cyclones Trade for Defenseman Aaron Chiarot
- Cincinnati Blanked by Wheeling on Saturday Night
- King Extends Multipoint Streak, Cyclones Defeat Walleye 5-3 on Friday Night
- Cyclones Acquire Goaltender Luke Pavicich from Kansas City