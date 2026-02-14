Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. A three-point effort from Toledo's Denis Smirnov gave the Walleye their 27th victory of the season.

A scoreless first period saw Ken Appleby highlight the opening frame with a nine-save output. Cincinnati would open up the scoring just five minutes into the second period off a power play goal from Sam Stevens (7).

With his goal, Stevens now has points in five of his last seven performances (4g, 3a during that span) and recorded his first power play goal of the season.

Toledo would get it back with a power play goal of their own. Toledo forward Denis Smirnov (13) got his first of the game to make it a 1-1 game. Smirnov's goal tied the game up and took Cincinnati tied headed into the final period.

Smirnov (14) would strike again on the power play. After a charging penalty to Stevens sent Cincinnati to the kill, a similar finish from Smirnov fooled Appleby to give Toledo their first lead of the game.

Toledo would jump on Cincinnati once again with the man advantage, with Brandon Hawkins (24) notching the Walleye's third PPG of the night.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (13) would get one back for the Cyclones to make it a one-goal game. Despite a late push from the Cyclones, Cincinnati was not able to overcome their two-goal deficit against their Central Division foes.

Cincinnati will face Toledo again tomorrow night at the Huntington Center. The tail end of the home-and-home slate will start at 7:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

