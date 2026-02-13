Thunder Sign Forward Michael Herrera

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Michael Herrera to a standard player contract.

Herrera, 23, joins Adirondack after playing 24 games this season in the SPHL with the Macon Mayhem and recording eight goals and eight assists for sixteen points. The Syracuse, New York native spent two seasons with the Utica University Pioneers in NCAA DIII, totaling thirteen goals and thirteen assists for 26 points in 40 games played. Herrera also attended Adirondack's 2025-26 preseason training camp.

After two weekends on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena February 20-22 against Greensboro. Friday, fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light. Saturday is Summer on Ice Night pres. by Boats by George to benefit Lake George Land Conservancy. Stop by their table in the lobby for some free gifts. Sunday is Kids Day and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE t-shirt. Stay after the game for a FREE postgame skate with Thunder players.

