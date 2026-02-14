Mariners Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades fell 2-1 in overtime to the Maine Mariners in front of a crowd of 6,574 at Hertz Arena, as special teams played a key role during regulation in evening the series between the two clubs.
The Mariners opened the scoring just 13:44 of the first frame when a shot from Zach Jordan in the right circle set Linus Hemstrom up for a rebounded one-timer to beat Blades Goaltender Cam Johnson's blocker side.
Brad Arvanitis turned away all six of Florida's shot attempts. Johnson let just one past him, turning away eight.
Similar to the first, the second period featured just one goal, this time in favor of the home squad off a power-play tic-tack-toe sequence that ended with a Logan Lambdin one-timer that found the back of the net to be the equalizer heading into the second intermission. Jordan Sambrook and Anthony Romano registered assists on the play.
The Blades finished the period with a 15-5 shot advantage over Maine, but Arvanitis allowed one through to knot the game. Sean Allen was also assessed a game misconduct and ejected for the remainder of the contest.
In the third period, Maine outshot Florida 13-7, bringing the overall totals to a narrow 28-27 edge for the Blades. Neither side found the back of the net, sending the 1-1 game to three-on-three overtime.
Brooklyn Kalmikov scored the overtime winner at the 2:06 mark, finding open ice and going one-on-one with Cam Johnson to seal a 2-1 final.
The Mariners finished with 31 shots to Florida's 29, with Johnson allowing two goals and Arvanitis turning aside all but one.
The two teams meet one final time at 7 p.m. tomorrow night in the Swamp for the series decider.
BLADES BITS
Maine won their first game against Florida in franchise history.
Kalmikov had nine shots on goal, the most by a single player against Florida this season.
