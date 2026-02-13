Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first of three games between the two teams. The Americans are 2-2-1 in Tulsa this season. Game time is 7:05 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Friday, February 20, vs Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 PM CST

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 24-17-4-0

Home: 14-7-1-0

Away: 10-10-3-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (43) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts

Goals: (21) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (31) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (19) Sam Sedley

+/- (+17) Sam Sedley

PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 12-27-3-0

Home: 8-13-3-0

Away: 6-10-1-0

Last 10: 4-14-4-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Points: (23) Easton Armstrong

Goals: (15) Easton Armstrong

Power Play Goals: (8) Easton Armstrong

Assists: (16) Coulson Pitre

Power Play Assists: (8) Coulson Pitre

+/- (+2) Roman Kinal

PIM's (64) Cade McNelly

Americans Notables

Nail Biter: The Americans dropped their first game of the season to Wichita on Wednesday night falling 2-1 at CUTX Event Center. Wichita never trailed in this one taking a 1-0 lead just two minutes and fifty-seven seconds into the hockey game when Kyle Crnkovic took a pass from Peter Bates for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season to put the Thunder up 1-0. Two minutes later the Americans tied the game on Harrison Blaisdell's 14th of the year. That would be the final goal of the night for the Americans. Peter Bates scored the eventual game winner in the middle frame. His 15 th of the season and second point of the night. The Americans lead the season series 6-1-0. Wichita netminder Matt Davis was voted the game's number one star allowing one goal on 34 shots.

How we Matchup with Tulsa: The Americans are 5-3-1 this season against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans have won five out the last six meetings between the two clubs including a 6-0 win on December 20th. The Americans are 2-2-1 at the BOK Center. Over the last five seasons the Americans head-to-head record against the Oilers is 25-26-6-0

Chaisson Misses Wednesday's Game: Ottawa Senators prospect Jake Chaisson, who has the Americans current longest point streak at five games missed Wednesday night's game with Wichita due to a lower body injury.

Spitzy on the Board: Americans Rookie Timofey Spitzerov added his first point with the Americans on Wednesday night picking up the primary assist on Harrison Blaisdell's 14th goal of the season.

Electra Katic: Americans forward Danny Katic has feasted on the Tulsa Oilers this season with 16 points in nine games that includes two hat tricks (9 goals and 7 assists).

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.







ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.