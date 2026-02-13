Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first of three games between the two teams. The Americans are 2-2-1 in Tulsa this season. Game time is 7:05 PM
Allen Americans Tonight:
Comparing Allen and Tulsa
Allen Americans
Overall: 24-17-4-0
Home: 14-7-1-0
Away: 10-10-3-0
Last 10: 4-5-1-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Points: (43) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts
Goals: (21) Danny Katic
Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic
Assists: (31) Sam Sedley
Power Play Assists: (19) Sam Sedley
+/- (+17) Sam Sedley
PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Tulsa Oilers:
Overall: 12-27-3-0
Home: 8-13-3-0
Away: 6-10-1-0
Last 10: 4-14-4-0
Tulsa Oilers Leaders:
Points: (23) Easton Armstrong
Goals: (15) Easton Armstrong
Power Play Goals: (8) Easton Armstrong
Assists: (16) Coulson Pitre
Power Play Assists: (8) Coulson Pitre
+/- (+2) Roman Kinal
PIM's (64) Cade McNelly
Americans Notables
Nail Biter: The Americans dropped their first game of the season to Wichita on Wednesday night falling 2-1 at CUTX Event Center. Wichita never trailed in this one taking a 1-0 lead just two minutes and fifty-seven seconds into the hockey game when Kyle Crnkovic took a pass from Peter Bates for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season to put the Thunder up 1-0. Two minutes later the Americans tied the game on Harrison Blaisdell's 14th of the year. That would be the final goal of the night for the Americans. Peter Bates scored the eventual game winner in the middle frame. His 15 th of the season and second point of the night. The Americans lead the season series 6-1-0. Wichita netminder Matt Davis was voted the game's number one star allowing one goal on 34 shots.
How we Matchup with Tulsa: The Americans are 5-3-1 this season against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans have won five out the last six meetings between the two clubs including a 6-0 win on December 20th. The Americans are 2-2-1 at the BOK Center. Over the last five seasons the Americans head-to-head record against the Oilers is 25-26-6-0
Chaisson Misses Wednesday's Game: Ottawa Senators prospect Jake Chaisson, who has the Americans current longest point streak at five games missed Wednesday night's game with Wichita due to a lower body injury.
Spitzy on the Board: Americans Rookie Timofey Spitzerov added his first point with the Americans on Wednesday night picking up the primary assist on Harrison Blaisdell's 14th goal of the season.
Electra Katic: Americans forward Danny Katic has feasted on the Tulsa Oilers this season with 16 points in nine games that includes two hat tricks (9 goals and 7 assists).
