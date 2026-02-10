Americans Weekly

Allen Americans take on the Wichita Thunder

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (24-16-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. They will travel to Tulsa for three games this weekend.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 24-16-4-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, February 4th

Norfolk 2 at Allen 5 Final

Friday, February 6th

Norfolk 0 at Allen 3 Final

Saturday, February 7th

Norfolk 0 at Allen 4 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, February 11, vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, February 13, at Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, February 14, at Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (21) Danny Katic

Assists - (31) Sam Sedley and Hank Crone

Points - (43) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (19) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Jake Chiasson

Game Winning Goals - (3) Danny Katic, Colton Hargrove and Spencer Asuchak

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+18) Sam Sedley

Shots on Goal - (139) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.921) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.53) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (14) Marco Costantini (14-6-3)

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts is 11th overall in scoring with 43 points.

- Colton Hargrove's Hat Trick on Friday was the seventh by an Allen player this season.

- Jake Chiasson has a point in five straight ECHL games this season.

- Danny Katic is tied for fourth in the league with 21 goals.

- Sam Sedley and Hank Crone are tied for third overall with 31 assists.

- Sam Sedley is tied for the league lead with 19 Power Play Assists.

- Allen is 0-4 in Overtime Games.

- Allen is 16-2-3-0 when scoring first.

- The Americans Penalty Kill is fifth overall at 85.2 %.

- Hank Crone has a four-game point streak (1 goal and 5 assists).

- Colton Hargrove has four goals in his last two games.

- Allen is 5-4-1-0 in their last 10.

- The Americans have scored the third most goals in the league (159).

- The Americans have eight players with 11 goals or more which is the most in the league.

- The Americans are 6-0 against Wichita this season.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in shooting % at 28.8 %

- Hank Crone is fourth overall with 15 Power Play Assists.

- Marco Costantini is tied for fifth overall with 14 wins.

- David Tendeck is tied for third overall with three shutouts this season.

- Sam Sedley is third overall in Defensemen Points with 37.

- Ty Prefontaine is fifth in the league in Shooting Percentage by a Defenseman at 13.2 %.

- The Americans are fourth in the ECHL averaging 14.45 PIMS per game.

