Americans Weekly

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (24-16-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. They will travel to Tulsa for three games this weekend.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 24-16-4-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, February 4th
Norfolk 2 at Allen 5 Final
Friday, February 6th
Norfolk 0 at Allen 3 Final
Saturday, February 7th
Norfolk 0 at Allen 4 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, February 11, vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Friday, February 13, at Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, February 14, at Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (21) Danny Katic
Assists - (31) Sam Sedley and Hank Crone
Points - (43) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (19) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Jake Chiasson
Game Winning Goals - (3) Danny Katic, Colton Hargrove and Spencer Asuchak
First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (+18) Sam Sedley
Shots on Goal - (139) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.921) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.53) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (14) Marco Costantini (14-6-3)
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts is 11th overall in scoring with 43 points.
- Colton Hargrove's Hat Trick on Friday was the seventh by an Allen player this season.
- Jake Chiasson has a point in five straight ECHL games this season.
- Danny Katic is tied for fourth in the league with 21 goals.
- Sam Sedley and Hank Crone are tied for third overall with 31 assists.
- Sam Sedley is tied for the league lead with 19 Power Play Assists.
- Allen is 0-4 in Overtime Games.
- Allen is 16-2-3-0 when scoring first.
- The Americans Penalty Kill is fifth overall at 85.2 %.
- Hank Crone has a four-game point streak (1 goal and 5 assists).
- Colton Hargrove has four goals in his last two games.
- Allen is 5-4-1-0 in their last 10.
- The Americans have scored the third most goals in the league (159).
- The Americans have eight players with 11 goals or more which is the most in the league.
- The Americans are 6-0 against Wichita this season.
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in shooting % at 28.8 %
- Hank Crone is fourth overall with 15 Power Play Assists.
- Marco Costantini is tied for fifth overall with 14 wins.
- David Tendeck is tied for third overall with three shutouts this season.
- Sam Sedley is third overall in Defensemen Points with 37.
- Ty Prefontaine is fifth in the league in Shooting Percentage by a Defenseman at 13.2 %.
- The Americans are fourth in the ECHL averaging 14.45 PIMS per game.
