Tahoe's Wall Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kevin Wall of the Tahoe Knight Monsters is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 2-8.

Wall scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games against Utah last week.

The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in 9-6 loss on Wednesday and in a 7-4 loss on Friday before tallying three points (1g-2a) in a 4-3 win on Saturday.

A native of Fairport, New York, Wall has 30 points (13g-17a) in 27 games with the Knight Monsters this season while also skating in six games with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Wall spent the last seasons with Milwaukee of the AHL, posting 20 points (8g-12a) in 97 games.

Prior to turning pro, Wall recorded 86 points (43g-43a) in 125 career games at Penn State University

On behalf of Kevin Wall, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tahoe youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







