Lions Release Goaltender Vincent Duplessis

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced on Tuesday that the team has released goaltender Vincent Duplessis.

The Quebec City native joined the organization on July 11. During the current season, the 26-year-old netminder appeared in nine games between the pipes for the Lions.

Prior to joining the Trois-Rivières club, Duplessis played 22 games with the Utah Grizzlies (Colorado Avalanche) over the past two seasons.

Before beginning his professional career, Vincent Duplessis spent four seasons in the NCAA, including three with Boston University, where he notably played alongside Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson. He also suited up for Quinnipiac University during the 2023-2024 season, making 30 starts in goal.







