Cyclones Trade for Defenseman Aaron Chiarot

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Aaron Chiarot from the South Carolina Stingrays. Cincinnati acquired Chiarot in exchange for cash considerations.

Chiarot, 23, joins the Cyclones after starting the 2025-26 season logging three appearances with the Rapid City Rush. The rookie defenseman would then join the Stingrays where he appeared in 12 games. Before the start of his professional career, Chiarot spent two seasons with the University of Windsor (USports) where he logged a goal and an assist in 32 games played.

In addition, the Cyclones have traded goaltender Kyle McClellan to the Florida Everblades for future considerations.

