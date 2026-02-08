Cincinnati Blanked by Wheeling on Saturday Night

WHEELING, W.V. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 6-0, on Friday night at the WesBanco Arena. A 31-save shutout from Maxim Pavlenko highlighted the victory for the Nailers and closed out a three-game week for Cincinnati.

A scoreless first period saw Cincinnati outshoot Wheeling, 13-10. Wheeling would break open the scoring in the second period with Craig Armstrong (9) notching the opening tally. Max Graham (9) scored 1:42 after to double the lead for the Nailers.

Daniel Laatsch (1) scored his first professional goal, while Zach Urdahl (8) and Brayden Edwards (5) rounded out a five-goal second period for Wheeling.

Matthew Quercia (10) recorded Wheeling's last goal of the game, giving the Nailers a 6-0 advantage over the Cyclones at the 7:57 mark of the third period.

Maxim Pavelenko would stop all 31 shots the Cyclones would send his way and record his fourth shutout of the season. Cincinnati drops to a record of 20-19-3-0 this season and fall to 12-9-1-0 away from home.

Cincinnati will return to Heritage Bank Center for a home and home series against the Toledo Walleye next weekend. Puck drop for next Friday's matchup is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

