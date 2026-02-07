Railers Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Lions

Worcester Railers forward Matt DeMelis vs. the Trois-Rivières Lions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (21-17-4-1, 47 pts) fell in overtime to the Trois-Rivières Lions (18-20-1-3, 40 pts) in front of a crowd of 2,793 on Saturday, February 7th, with a final score of 2-3 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Railers will play Trois-Rivières next in Worcester on Friday, February 13th, with a 7:05 p.m puck drop.

The Lions nabbed the first goal for the afternoon, as Anthony Beauregard (1-0-1) took advantage of the heavy traffic in front of the Railers net. Worcester answered Trois-Rivières' goal in the third period with two back-to-back goals from Anthony Callin (1-0-1) to tie the game and Ryan Miotto (1-0-1) to take the lead (2-1). Egor Goriunov (1-0-1) claimed the second Lions goal with a slapshot to re-tie the game. This tally pushed the game into overtime. The final goal of the afternoon came from Lions' captain Morgan Adams-Moisan (1-0-1) for a final score of 3-2 in favor of Trois-Rivières.

Trois-Rivières secured the initial lead of the afternoon at 16:47 in the first. While Worcester saw a power play turned 5-on-3 chance in the midst of the period, the two-and-a-half-minute advantage would go unfulfilled. Worcester then went on the penalty kill and successfully barred the Lions from capitalizing. As the game neared the 17-minute mark, Trois-Rivières bested the Railers amidst ongoing traffic along Parker Gahagen's crease. While Gahagen remained tied up one one side of the net, Anthony Beauregard (9th) played an opportune rebound off of a Railers' skate to score. Shots on goal were 11-8 in favor of Trois-Rivières. The Railers went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Lions went 0-for-1.

The Lions held on to their 1-0 lead from the first through the second twenty minutes of action. The Railers received the only power play of the period at the 19-minute mark, as Trois-Rivières' Cédric Deruisseaux headed to the box for slashing. Worcester outshot Trois-Rivières 11-10, while the Lions added another infraction to their count for a total of three.

Worcester's scoreless streak ended in the third period. Anthony Callin (15th) broke the clean slate with a breakaway goal at 4:54. Callin charged the Lions' net, where Lavallière could not stop the momentum and pushed himself over the goal line. Just thirty-nine seconds later, Ryan Miotto (10th) capitalized on an attempted clear of the Lions' net by Charles Martin. Martin pushed the puck with a backhanded pass into the awaiting Miotto for another Railers goal. The Lions tied the match with a one-timer from Egor Goriunov (2nd) at 16:44. The tally pushed the game into overtime, the third appearance for the Railers in their past four games. Trois-Rivières ended up with the 3-2 OT win, the final goal a tip on the doorstep from captain Morgan Adams-Moisan (8th), the initial shot from Darick Louis-Jean. Final shots were 39 for Trois-Rivières and 25 for Worcester. The Railers and the Lions each earned one penalty in the third, which brought final totals up to two for Worcester and four for Trois-Rivières.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: William Lavallière (23 saves, 2GA, .920 SV%), 2nd Star: Egor Goriunov (1-0-1, +1, 4 shots), 1st Star: Morgan Adams-Moisan (1-0-1, +1, 1 shot)... Final shots were 39-25 in favor of Trois-Rivières... William Lavallière (1-0-0) made 23 saves on 25 shots, while Parker Gahagen (11-3-4) made 36 saves on 39 shots... Worcester went 0-for-3 on power plays while Trois-Rivières went 0-for-1... Worcester is 6-2-2-0 in their last 10 games, outscoring their opposition 33-30... The Railers are now 2-0-1-0 this season vs. the Lions and 0-0-1-0 at the Colisée Vidéotron...Anthony Hora, Michael Ferrandino, Lincoln Hatten, Ross Mitton, Hunter Hall, and Thomas Gale did not dress for Worcester...

