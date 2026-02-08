Special Teams Prove Important in Loss to Iowa
Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday night for Youth Hockey Night. After allowing one Iowa goal per period, the Fuel fell 3-1 to the Heartlanders on Saturday night.
1ST PERIOD
At 5:32, Jeremie Bucheler took a cross checking penalty, putting the Fuel on the penalty kill for the first time. Iowa took advantage of the power play with a goal by Keltie Jeri-Leon at 7:17 to make it 1-0.
Jeri-Leon sat for Iowa's first penalty of the game at 12:38, which was a bench minor for too many men on the ice. Indy's Brett Moravec scored on the power play to make it 1-1 at 13:57. Lee Lapid and Terry Broadhurst claimed the assists.
At 14:04, Fuel captain Chris Cameron and Iowa's Jaxon Nelson each earned two minutes for roughing after both teams engaged in some extra curricular activity near the Fuel goal.
Jadon Joseph and former Fuel defenseman Anthony Firriolo saw the same fate at 14:28, but this time the scuffle was at the other end of the ice.
At 15:44, Indy's Cody Schiavon took a penalty for holding the stick but the Fuel killed it off.
After one frame, the game was tied 1-1 with the Heartlanders outshooting Indy, 7-4.
2ND PERIOD
At 11:14, Bucheler took his second penalty of the game for holding. This put Indy on the penalty kill again. Iowa's Nelson took an interference call at 12:38, forcing some 4-on-4 hockey before the Fuel went to a short power play.
Iowa's Jonny Sorenson scored shorthanded to make it 2-1 at 13:38.
That was the last addition to the game sheet before time expired in the second period. Shots were tied 15-15 at the end of the second frame.
3RD PERIOD
Just 44 seconds into the third period, Moravec was sent to the box after the Fuel took a bench minor for too many men on the ice. Indy killed off the penalty.
At 10:06, Eric Martin took another too many men penalty. This put the Heartlanders on the power play again, but the Fuel killed it off.
Nick Carabin scored for the Heartlanders at 14:52 to make it 3-1.
Indy took a timeout and pulled Owen Flores from the goal with about two minutes left. Despite coming close on a few empty net attempts, Iowa could not tack on another. Ultimately, the Heartlanders claimed the 3-1 victory.
