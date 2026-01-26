Fuel Fall to the Bison 3-0 on Sunday Night
Published on January 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
BLOOMINGTON -The Fuel wrapped up their three-in-three weekend against Bloomington on Sunday night. Despite a strong win over the Bison the night before, the Fuel were unable to capitalize on their chances and fell 3-0.
1ST PERIOD
Sahil Panwar was whistled for slashing just 1:43 into the opening period, but the Bison were unable to capitalize on the early power play.
Nikita Sedov broke the scoreless tie at the 10-minute mark, giving the Bison a 1-0 lead.
Brenden Datema took a high-sticking minor at 11:52. The Fuel did not even up the score.
The period ended evenly played, with shots locked at 9-9.
2ND PERIOD
There were no goals or penalties added to the game sheet this period.
Shots on goal favored the Fuel 19-16.
3RD PERIOD
Will Ennis took a tripping penalty 1:55 into the third period. The Fuel held strong on the penalty kill.
Shane Ott extended the Bison lead 2-0 at 6:02 in the third.
Things got chippy with Jadon Joseph and Datema with 6:40 remaining in the period. Joseph and Datema were both assessed with a roughing minor.
Panwar took an interference call at 15:28. The Bison did not execute on the chance.
Bison forward, Mikhail Abramov, got an empty net goal at 19:43 to end the game.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.