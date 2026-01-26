Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, January 30th- Game 41/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (20-16-4-0, 44 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game home series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (10-20-5-1, 26 points) on Friday, January 30th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. The series concludes on Saturday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 41 of the regular season having split their last eight games (4-4-0) and a point earned in six of their eleven games played to open 2026 (4-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 11 of their last 17 games (9-6-2-0) and 24 of their 40 games this season (20-16-4-0).

Previously, the Royals split a two-game series against Wheeling after taking four of a possible six points in a series victory against the Greensboro Gargoyles with wins in the opener on Friday, January 16th, 6-0, and finale on Monday, January 19th, 3-2, around a dropped game two of the set on Saturday, January 17th, 4-1.

At home, the Royals have won 10 of their last 13 games with a point in 11 of the 13 games (10-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won one of their last 10 games (1-8-1), with two wins over their last 13 road affairs (2-9-2) and seven wins in their 19 road games overall (7-9-3).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) and points (26) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (21).

Scouting the Gargoyles:

Greensboro has opened their regular season at 10-20-5-1 for 26 points with a series split in their previous two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder with a 5-2 win on Friday, January 23rd and a 4-1 loss on Saturday, January 24th.

ECHL affiliates to the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) and Chicago Wolves (AHL), Greensboro is led by first-year head coach in Greensboro, 5th in the ECHL overall Scott Burt who brings over 13 years of coaching experience to the Gargoyles. He spent the past four seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Rapid City Rush, earning 130 career coaching wins. Additionally, Burt played in 13 ECHL seasons, totaling 356 points (149g, 207a) with 1,067 penalty minutes in 586 ECHL games in stints with the Toledo Storm, Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and Alaska Aces. Burt is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, winning with Idaho in 2004 and 2007 and with Alaska in 2011.

On the Greensboro coaching staff is former Royals Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley. During Binkley's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 46-44-15 in regular season games, which includes his 13-16-3 record as interim head coach during the 2023-24 season, which he assumed on January 29th, 2024. Under Binkley, the Royals qualified for the playoffs in his lone full season at the helm.

