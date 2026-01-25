Major Penalty Proves Costly for the Lions

Published on January 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) fell 5-2 to the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) on Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena. A major penalty assessed in the first period proved to be a turning point in the game.

The opening minutes were tightly contested between the two rival teams, with scoring chances hard to come by at both ends of the ice. However, midway through the first period, the momentum shifted when Landon Fuller was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking Tristan Thompson. The Mariners took full advantage, scoring four goals in a five-minute span, with tallies from Brooklyn Kalmikov, Jacob Hudson, and two from Jacob Perreault.

In the final minute of the opening frame, Anthony Beauregard set up Joël Teasdale with a beautiful pass, allowing him to score the Lions' first goal of the game. The Repentigny native became the first player on the Trois-Rivières roster to reach the 10-goal mark this season.

No goals were scored in the second period. In the third, the Lions attempted to mount a comeback. At the tail end of a penalty to the home team, Charles Martin capitalized on a fallen defenseman to beat goaltender Brad Arvanitis for his eighth goal of the season. Israel Mianscum recorded an assist on the play, giving him four points in his last three games.

Ron Choules' squad continued to apply pressure in the offensive zone, but Arvanitis stood tall in net, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced. With just over a minute remaining, Sébastien Vidmar sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal.

The Lions conclude their road trip to Maine with two points out of a possible six.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will return to the Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday, January 28, to host the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) as part of Student Night. Tickets will be available for $15. In addition, 14 oz draft beers will be priced at $5, and hot dogs will be available for $2.

To purchase tickets, visit lions3r.com or contact a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from January 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.