Oilers See Three-Goal, Third-Period Lead Erased in Loss to Thunder

Published on January 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 7-5 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Drew Elliott opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the contest, ripping the puck over Tyriq Outen's shoulder from the left-wing circle to place the Oilers up 1-0. Peter Bates tied the game 1-1 at the 4:32 mark, cramming home a Kyle Crnkovic feed. Andrei Bakanov restored the Oilers lead at the 11:02 mark, deflecting a Justin Michaelian shot over Outen's shoulder.

Adam McMaster placed the Oilers up 3-1 4:35 into the middle frame, deflecting a blue line shot from Duggie Lagroneinto the top of the net from the slot. Crnkovic pulled the Thunder back within one with his first of the game 13:36 into the period. McMaster restored Tulsa's two-goal lead 2:09 later with his second of the period, wiring a two-on-one opportunity into the bottom-right corner of Outen's cage - sending Tulsa into the third period up 4-2.

Easton Armstrong ripped his team-leading 15th goal of the season into the back of the net 14 seconds into the final frame to give the Oilers a commanding 5-2 lead. However, Nolan Kneen scored his first of the season only 22 seconds later, beating Vyacheslav Butyets from the left circle. Kirby Proctor beat Buteyets from the same spot 34 seconds after Kneen, cutting the Oilers lead to 5-4 with the third total goal in a one-minute span. Crnkovic scored his second of the game to tie the game 5-5 at the 8:09 mark of the third period, pushing the puck through Buteyets' five hole. Crnkovic followed up with his third of the game at the 13:22 mark, sending the puck into a yawning cage with two seconds remaining on a Thunder power play. Jay Dickman closed the score 7-5 with an empty-net, power-play goal - completing the Thunder's third-period comeback with a fifth unanswered goal.

