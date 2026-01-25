Powerful Power Play Leads Mariners over Lions

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, used four power play goals to down the Trois-Rivieres Lions 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jacob Perreault led the Maine offense with two goals and an assist, as all four power play goals came in a span of 2:58 of the opening period.

Maine's Jaxon Bellamy and Trois-Rivieres' Ladon Fuller dropped the gloves just 19 seconds into the game, setting the tone for a physical period. Fuller later took a five-minute major penalty for crosschecking, setting up an extended Mariners power play. Brooklyn Kalmikov netted the opening goal for the second game in a row, ripping a shot from the right circle past a screened Hunter Jones at 11:14. A Lions delay of game penalty then created a two-man advantage and Jacob Perreault raced in from the bench with a new stick to bury a loose puck into an open net at 12:22. Back on the 5-on-4 as the major penalty continued, Jacob Hudson drilled home a Max Andreev feed in the slot at 13:46 to make it a 3-0 game, before Perreault got his second of the period, finishing an Andrew Nielsen net drive at 14:12. Trois-Rivieres' Joel Teasdale scored in the final minute of the period to make it a 4-1 game after 20 minutes.

The score remained 4-1 after two periods, and the Lions got a step closer with a goal from Charles Martin just 2:26 into the third, skating coast-to-coast to beat Arvanitis. The Mariners came up with three consecutive penalty kills to keep their two-goal lead before Sebastian Vidmar iced it with an empty net goal at 18:54. Arvanitis, starting his third game in as many days, stopped 32 of 34 Lions shots for his seventh win of the season.

The Mariners improved to 7-1-2 in their last ten games and pulled into a third place tie in the North Division with the Adirondack Thunder, just one point out of second.

