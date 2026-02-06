Mariners Sign Former Nor'Easter Ryan Kuzmich

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the signing of forward Ryan Kuzmich on Friday. A former University of New England Nor'Easter, Kuzmich has played most of this season in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

A 25-year-old forward from Norton, MA, Kuzmich played at UNE from 2021-25, finishing as the team's leading scorer in both his sophomore and senior seasons. In 105 games over four seasons with the Nor'Easters, Kuzmich posted 107 points (56 goals, 51 assists). He achieved All-Conference Team honors in three of his four seasons.

Kuzmich has appeared in 33 games for the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears this season, scoring a team-leading 12 goals, and adding nine assists. He also appeared in five regular season and eight playoff games for Knoxville last season. Kuzmich made his ECHL debut with the Rapid City Rush earlier this season, posting one assist in three games.

The Mariners are on home ice this weekend for two games against the Orlando Solar Bears - "Winter Olympics Night" presented by LL Bean on Friday at 7:15 PM, followed by "207 Night" presented by Live + Work in Maine on Saturday at 6 PM.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.