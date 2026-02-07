Grizzlies Gameday: February 6, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe

Utah Grizzlies (16-23-4, 36 points, .419 point %) @ Tahoe Knight Monsters (23-17-2-2, 50 points, .568 point %)

Date: February 6, 2026 Venue: Tahoe Blue Event Center Game Time: 8:00 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14324623-2026-utah-grizzlies-vs-tahoe-knight-monsters

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: February 7, 2026. Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Friday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series between Utah and Tahoe. It's the fifth of nine meetings this season between the clubs. Utah is 1-3 vs Tahoe this season and 5-8-1 all-time. Watch out for Reed Lebster, who has 14 goals in his last 20 games. Tyler Gratton has 9 points (4g, 5a) in his last 7 games. Evan Friesen has 4 goals in his last 7 games. Utah is 9 for 23 on the power play over their last 7 games. Utah has scored 29 goals in their last 7 games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is second in the league with 24 goals. Lebster is tied for 17th in the league with 38 points.

Danny Dzhaniyev leads the league in shots on goal (179). Dzhaniyev has 11 multiple point games this season. Dzhaniyev is 2nd among rookies with 38 points (14g, 24a). Danny leads all league rookies with 24 assists and is 3rd among rookies with 12 power play points and 11 power play assists.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for 4th among rookies with 22 assists. AHB has 12 power play assists, which leads all rookies.

Games This Week

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - Utah 9 Tahoe 6 - Reed Lebster scored 2 goals. Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 4 assists. Reilly Connors scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Luke Antonacci, Mike Gelatt, Noah Ganske each scored a goal. Tahoe outshot Utah 35 to 22. Both teams went 2 for 2 on the power play. Dominic Basse stopped 29 of 35 in the win. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 1 assist and was a +3.

Friday - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

All Times Mountain.

Games Next Homestand at Maverik Center

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Makeup from the December 26, 2025 postponed game.

Friday, February 13, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Monday, February 16, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 3:10 pm.

Player Notes

Luke Antonocci made his professional debut on Jan. 23. Luke scored his first pro goal 5:03 into the second period on Jan. 24. Luke has 2 goals and 9 shots on goal in 7 games.

Dominic Basse earned his first league win as he stopped 35 of 37 at Rapid City on Jan. 23. Basse has won 3 of his last 6 starts.

Mathieu Boislard made his Grizzlies debut on Jan. 16. He has 7 shots on goal and 21 PIM in 10 games with Utah. Boislard got in a fight 1:55 into the first period on Jan. 30.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is fourth among league rookies with 22 assists and is first with 12 power play assists. AHB has an assist in 9 of his last 16 games. AHB scored a 3 on 5 shorthanded goal on Jan. 23.

Mikey Colella signed with Utah on January 15, 2026. Colella scored in his first pro game on Jan. 16 vs KC. Colella has 1 goal and 13 shots in 10 games this season.

Reilly Connors has 66 shots in 22 games. He has 7 goals and 4 assists with Utah. Connors scored 2 goals and 1 assist on Feb. 4.

Danny Dzhaniyev is second among all rookies with 38 points (14g, 22a). Dzhaniyev has 2 hat tricks on the season (Oct. 30 vs Jacksonville, Dec. 21 at Tulsa). Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 11 multiple point games. Dzhaniyev had 25 points (9g, 16a) in his last 24 games. Danny leads the league with 179 shots on goal. He had 11 shots on goal on January 10, 10 shots on January 24 and has 99 shots over his last 20 games. He has 3 or more shots in 34 of 43 games this season.

Colby Enns has 4 goals and 4 assists in 33 games this season. Enns returned to the lineup on Feb. 4 after missing 6 straight games.

Christophe Fillion has 2 goals in 10 games for Utah. His first pro goal was a game winner at Tulsa on Nov. 22. Fillion has missed the last 13 games for Utah.

Evan Friesen has a point in 12 of his last 22 games (10g, 6a). Friesen was a +6 in 10 games in December. Friesen had 7 shots in the first period on Jan. 3. Evan has 4 goals in his last 7 games.

Noah Ganske had 2 assists and was a +4 at KC on Dec. 19. Ganske is a +3 in his last 7 games.

John Gelatt scored 2 goals and was a +2 on Jan. 2. Gelatt has a point in 10 of his last 25 games. Gelatt scored a second period goal on Jan. 9 and a third period goal on Jan. 24. John has a point in 4 of his last 7 games (1g, 3a).

Mike Gelatt signed with Utah on Jan. 15, 2026. Gelatt scored his first ECHL goal on Feb. 4. Mike has 1 goal, 1 assist and 8 shots on goal in 8 games.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 19 of 37 games this season. Gratton had 8 points (3g, 5a) in 8 games in November. Gratton has 9 points (4g, 5a) in his last 7 games.

Shawn Kennedy made his Grizzlies debut on Jan.9. He has 14 shots in 12 games with Utah. Kennedy picked up his first point with Utah with an assist in the third period on Jan. 24. Kennedy scored 1 goal and 2 assists on Jan. 31.

Rilen Kovacevic last played on Nov. 15 at Idaho. Kovacevic leads Utah with 37 penalty minutes.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 24 goals (second in the league). Lebster led Utah with 6 goals in December. Lebster was Utah's leader in the 2025 calendar year in games (71), Goals (27), Assists (28) and shots (194). Lebster has a goal in 8 of his last 16 games (11 goals in 16 games). Lebster had 2 goals and 1 assist on Jan. 23. Lebster has 8 multiple point games and 4 games of 3 or more points.

Luke Manning (1g, 6a) has 7 points in his last 5 games. Manning has missed the last 18 games due to injury.

Luc Salem has 1 goal and 10 assists this season. Salem has an assist in 5 of his last 13 games.

Henri Schreifels has appeared in 6 games with Utah. Schreifels scored his first points as a pro with 1 goal and 1 assist on Jan. 31.

Neil Shea has a point in 17 of his last 21 games. Shea has 60 shots on goal in his last 14 games. Shea is a +6 in his last 10 games. Shea has a point in 19 of 26 games this season. Shea has missed the last 11 games with a lower body injury.

T.J. Sneath has appeared in 4 games with Utah. Sneath has 2 shots on goal and is a +1 for Utah.

Robbie Stucker has 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last 19 games. Stucker was a +3 on Jan. 2 and a +2 on Jan. 23. Robbie scored a power play goal on Jan. 28. Stucker was out of the lineup on Feb. 4.

Stepan Timofeyev scored 1 goal, 3 assists and was a +4 at Tulsa on Dec. 21. Timofeyev scored 2 goals and 1 assist at Allen on December 6. Timo had 2 assists on Dec. 31. Stepan has 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last 13 games. Timofeyev missed the last 12 games with an injury. Timofeyev leads Utah in plus/minus (+2).

Saige Weinstein returned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Weinstein had 1 goal in 3 games with Colorado.

Avery Winslow has appeared in 7 games this season and has 2 shots on goal. Winslow last played on December 6 at Allen.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored 1 assist in his Grizzlies debut on Feb. 4.

Team Notes

A season high crowd of 9589 was at Maverik Center on Jan. 31. Utah is 9 for 23 on the power play over their last 7 games. Utah is 6th in the league on the power play at 21.3 % (32 for 150). Utah has scored 29 goals over their last 7 games. Utah has a third period goal in 21 of their last 26 games. They have 35 third period goals in the last 26 games. There are four players who have appeared in all 43 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 7 th in shots per game at 32.21. Utah is 12-7-2 when scoring first and 11-0-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 13-11-2 on the road this season. Utah is 14-2-3 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 15-7-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. The Grizzlies have used 46 players this season. Utah scored 6 goals in the third period at Tulsa on December 21. That's the most Utah has scored in the third period of a game in team history. Utah has shutouts from 3 different goaltenders (Dylan Wells, Kyle Keyser, Kasimir Kaskisuo). 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. 11 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season.

Grizzlies Season High Goals in a Single Game

9 - February 4, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe.

7 - December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City, December 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa.

6 - October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. January 2, 2026 - Utah at Wichita. January 24, 2026 - Utah at Rapid City.

Utah has 7 games this season where they have scored 6 or more.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are four players who have appeared in all 43 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster.

Recent Transactions

February 6 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 4 - Grizzlies sign forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov

February 3 - Goaltender Anson Thornton reassigned to Utah from Tucson (AHL) through Utah (NHL).

February 2 - Goaltender Dylan Wells was recalled to Tucson (AHL).

January 28 - Grizzlies sign forward T.J. Sneath.

January 24 - Grizzlies sign forward Henri Schreifels.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 16-23-4

Home record: 3-12-2

Road record: 13-11-2

Win percentage: .419

Standings Points: 36

Last 10: 3-6-1

Streak: 1-0

Goals per game: 3.16 (9th) Goals for: 136

Goals against per game: 3.77 (28th) Goals Against: 162

Shots per game: 32.21 (7th) Total Shots: 1385

Shots against per game: 31.23 (20th) Total Shots: 1343

Power Play: 32 for 150- 21.3 % (6th)

Penalty Kill: 101 for 130 - 77.7 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 398. 9.26 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 12-7-2.

Opponent Scores First: 4-16-2.

Record in One Goal Games: 4-4-4

Games Decided Past Regulation: 1-0-4

Attendance per game: 4,384.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (24)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (24)

Points: Dzhaniyev/Lebster (38)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+2)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Tyler Gratton (13)

Power Play Goals: Gratton (6)

Power Play Assists: Hansen-Bukata (12)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (179)

Shooting Percentage: Reed Lebster (16.4 %) - Minimum 50 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (4)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.910)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.46)

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)







