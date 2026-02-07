Kaleinikovas Lifts Bison over Wings

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Mark Kaleinikovas scored twice and recorded an assist to lead the Bloomington Bison to a 5-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Wings Event Center on Friday evening.

The Bison surrendered the first period's only goal just two minutes and 13 seconds into the contest off a broken play. A shot from the blueline sailed off a defenseman and bounced up into the air before falling into the back of the net. Bloomington was then successful when tasked with killing off a hooking minor penalty before the end of the period and headed into the second frame being outshot 8-5 and down 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Less than two minutes after getting their own chance on the powerplay near the halfway point of regulation, the Bison scored to tie the game. Kaleinikovas buried a rebound from Eddie Matsushima after Shane Ott forced a turnover from behind the net to get Bloomington on the board at 12:46. One minute and 41 seconds later, Ayden MacDonald gave the visitors a 2-1 lead from Cullen Ferguson and Riku Ishida, and Bloomington took a one-goal lead into the final frame after outshooting Kalamazoo 12-7 in the second.

Nikita Sedov increased the Bison lead under four minutes into the third period, with Kaleinikovas and Ott earning assists on the play, and that trio struck again before too long. Kaleinikovas began his second scoring play of the game after intercepting a Wings pass in his own zone and starting a two-on-one rush with Ott. Sedov joined the rush as a high-slot passing option and got the puck from Ott, drew attention to himself and set up Kaleinikovas for a one-timer from the left circle. Dryden McKay was tested down the stretch and fended off 12 of 13 shots-faced during the final frame, but the Wings cashed in on their third powerplay of the game to bring up a 4-2 score at 15:59. Bloomington extinguished any further momentum sparked from the goal when Eddie Matsushima scored an empty-net goal with over two minutes left on the clock to secure the 5-2 victory.

