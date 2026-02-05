Brushville to Perform Following Bison Game

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that Brushville will perform after the game on Country Night presented by Texas Roadhouse on Saturday, February 21. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a special 6 p.m. puck drop, and the concert will be free for all ticketed fans at the Bison game.

Brushville is known for their high-energy live performances and use an array of instruments to create an unforgettable experience of upbeat Rock and Country.

The first 2,000 fans in the doors will receive a Bison and Busch Light co-branded cowboy hat and fans will have a chance to win free tickets to upcoming concerts at the BCPA and Grossinger Motors Arena throughout the evening!

Country and western-themed game presentation elements will include a rib eating contest and an appearance from Texas Roadhouse mascot, Andy the Armadillo. Additionally, pulled pork mac and cheese will be featured at concession stands.

Single-game tickets are available for Country Night and all Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







