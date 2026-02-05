Seth Eisele Returned on Loan to Stingrays
Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that goaltender Seth Eisele has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina.
Eisele, 27, was recalled by the Bears on January 31 but did not appear for Hershey. It was the second time this season that Eisele has been recalled by the Bears.
With the Stingrays this season, the Lake Elmo, MN native is 9-3-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts. He last appeared for South Carolina on January 30 saving 29 of 30 shots in South Carolina's 4-1 win over Jacksonville.
The 6-foot-5, 201 pound netminder is 28-13-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and five shutouts in his ECHL career.
The Stingrays return to action tonight against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in Savannah, Georgia. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Enmarket Arena.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 7th, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m.
