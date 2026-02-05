Defenseman D.J. King Returns to South Carolina
Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that defenseman D.J. King has been released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Iowa Wild and has returned to the Stingrays.
King, 25, signed with Iowa on January 7 and skated in seven games with the Wild, logging two penalty minutes. The blue liner has spent multiple stints in the American Hockey League this season, including one appearance for Hershey. In his AHL career, King has played in 16 games, tallying two assists.
The 6-foot-3, 216 pound defenseman has played in 25 games with South Carolina this year, logging a goal and an assist in his first season with the Stingrays. King has played in 189 games in the ECHL between South Carolina, the Indy Fuel, Norfolk Admirals and Fort Wayne Komets, totaling 27 points (8g, 19a).
South Carolina returns to action tonight against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in Savannah, Georgia. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Enmarket Arena.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 7th, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m.
