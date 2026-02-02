South Carolina Falls to Orlando, 6-1

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Ludwig Persson gets around the Orlando Solar Bears

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Ludwig Persson gets around the Orlando Solar Bears(South Carolina Stingrays)

ORLANDO, F.L. - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped the second game of a three-game road trip to the Orlando Solar Bears, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Kia Center.

Orlando (18-21-4-1) struck early and never looked back. Tyler Bird scored just 10 seconds into the first period to give the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead. Less than seven minutes later, Cole Kodsi doubled Orlando's advantage on a breakaway before Spencer Kersten added a power-play tally to make it 3-0 less than 11 minutes into the game.

South Carolina (27-15-1-0) could not muster a response in the first period, and Orlando extended its lead in the second. Anthony Bardaro jammed home the Solar Bears' fourth goal of the day with 5:06 remaining in the frame, sending Orlando into the third period with a 4-0 advantage.

Early in the final frame, the Stingrays found a spark. Connor Mayer set up Simon Pinard on a 2-on-1, and Pinard rifled home his 16th goal of the season to cut the deficit to three, 4-1, just 4:50 into the third period.

Less than a minute later, Orlando was awarded a penalty shot, which Andrew Bruder converted to restore the four-goal lead at 5-1. Kodsi then added his second goal of the day with 11:05 remaining in regulation to give the Solar Bears a five-goal cushion and cap a 6-1 victory over South Carolina.

The Stingrays wrap up their three-game road trip on Thursday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 7th, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.