Knight Monsters Respond with Dominant 6-2 Win in Fort Wayne
Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, started the month of February on the right foot, taking care of the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 6-2.
The Knight Monsters exploded in the first period, scoring a trio of goals as Blake Wells, Connor Marritt, and Luke Adam all found the back of the net. After going into the first intermission trailing 3-0 last night, Tahoe flipped the script and took a 3-0 lead into the locker room after the first 20 minutes of action.
In the second period, goaltender Jordan Papirny continued to excel as he stopped a penalty shot attempt from Komets forward Josh Groll to keep the Tahoe lead at 3. The Knight Monsters have successfully stopped both penalty shot attempts against them this season.
Later in the frame, Kevin Wall would score his tenth goal of the season to put Tahoe up 4-0. Even though Kirill Tyutyayev would end Papirny's shutout streak, the Knight Monsters still took a 4-1 lead into the final period.
In the third, Mike O'Leary joined the scoring party as he made it 5-1 in the first four minutes of the period. Fort Wayne would cut the lead back down to 3 thanks to a power-play goal from Blake Murray, but Tahoe would strike back as Jake McGrew found the back of the net on a rebound and made it 6-2 Knight Monsters, which would be the final score.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
