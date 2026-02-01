Knight Monsters Shut Out In Fort Wayne As Komets Win, 6-0
Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were defeated by the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night by a score of 6-0.
The Komets took control in the first period as they recorded a trio of goals. Kirill Tyutyayev, James Stefan, and Matt Copponi all found the back of the net as they took a 3-0 lead into the second period.
After a scoreless second period, the Komets would add three more goals in the third as Austin Magera and Blake Murray got in on the scoring action, and Stefan added his second goal of the night, to give Fort Wayne a 6-0 victory.
Knight Monsters goaltender Jack Bostedt made his Tahoe debut in relief, as he entered the game with Tahoe trailing 5-0. On the other side, Fort Wayne goalie Nathaniel Day recorded a 35-save shutout in the winning effort.
The Knight Monsters wrap up the road trip tomorrow afternoon against Fort Wayne with puck drop at 2:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage begins at 1:55 pm PT on the Knight Monsters broadcast network.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
