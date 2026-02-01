Rush Blanked in Allen
Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush (17-20-3) put 34 shots on goal but were shut out by the Allen Americans (22-14-4), 3-0, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday.
Jackson Parsons picked up his first ECHL shutout. The Rush outshot the Americans by a combined margin of 31-18 in the first and third periods, but the second period made the difference.
After a goalless opening 20 minutes, Allen played a suffocating second. The Americans outshot the Rush, 24-3, and picked up the first two goals of the game, including a shorthanded tally.
Allen widened their lead to 3-0 on a power play goal in the third period, and Parsons closed the door from there.
The Rush adopted a shot-heavy mentality out of the gates in both the first and third, which resulted in plenty of shots on the board. Briley Wood totaled seven shots on net, one shy of his career high. Blake Bennett and Rasmus Ekström each had five.
Garrett Klotz dropped the gloves for the second time this season, fighting rookie defenseman Braidan Simmons-Fischer in a second-period tilt that lasted one full minute. Neither man recorded a takedown. In total, each team was charged with seven penalties as the chippy play ramped up at the end of the night.
Allen outshot the Rush in total, 42-34. Connor Murphy stopped 39 in the loss. He continues to lead the ECHL with 740 saves in 21 appearances.
Rapid City has now been blanked twice by Allen and four times this season. The Rush face the Americans for the final time tomorrow afternoon.
Next game: Sunday, February 1 at Allen. 1:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Connor Joyce
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2026
- Blades Finish off Gladiators with Dominant 5-1 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Petruzzelli Stops 27, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series against Gargoyles, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Drill Oilers in 6-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Drain Walleye, Walker Splashes Hat Trick Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Blanked in Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Stretch Win Streak to Five Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Knight Monsters Shut Out In Fort Wayne As Komets Win, 6-0 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders in Shootout Victory - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Complete Home-And-Home Sweep, Top Icemen 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Fall in Shootout to Fuel, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Need Bigger Boat in 3-2 Sharks Overtime Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short with 3-2 Home Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Offensive Showcase as Lions Earn Win in Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Surge Past Thunder, 6-3 - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-3 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Roller Coaster Ride Goes to Railers in Overtime - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Defeated by Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
- Fontaine Nets Two, Cyclones Edge Bison 2-1 on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- Late Goal Lifts Solar Bears Past Ghost Pirates, 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Noah Stock Added as EBUG - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2026 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Netminder Seth Eisele Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Skate with the Americans Players Postgame - Allen Americans
- Blades Seek Redemption in Series Finale against Gladiators - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.