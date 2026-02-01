Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-3 Loss to Mariners

Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder huddle after a score against the Maine Mariners(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night, 6-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 5,308 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Adirondack took the lead 6:01 into the game as Ryan Wheeler fired a shot through a Daniel Amesbury screen and beat Brad Arvanitis. The goal was Wheeler's second of the year with assists from Tyson Fawcett and Jacob Graves, and the Thunder took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Maine scored three goals in the second period to take a two-goal lead into the final frame. Jacob Huson tied the game with a floater from the blue line that went through traffic and by Tyler Brennan into the net at 6:04 of period two. The goal was Hudson's 11th of the year with assists from Jaxon Bellamy and Xander Lamppa.

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Xander Lamppa scored 37 seconds apart later in the second to give Maine a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Kalmikov recorded his 10th of the year at 13:05 and Lamppa put in his ninth of the year at 13:42.

Maine extended its lead to 4-1 as Antonio Venuto put in his 10th of the year just 2:48 into the third period with assists from Jacob Hudson and Jaxon Bellamy. Brian Carrabes and Patrick Grasso would score later in the third, but it wasn't enough as Maine came away with the 6-3 victory.

Tyler Brennan stopped 29 of 34 shots in the loss.

