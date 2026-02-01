Mariners Surge Past Thunder, 6-3

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, bounced back with a 6-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Four Mariners registered multi-point games as Maine scored all six of their goals over the final 40 minutes.

Thunder captain Ryan Wheeler opened the scoring with a right circle wrister at 6:01, following a scrambly play in the Mariners defensive zone. Adirondack's Daniel Amesbury fought Maine's Colin Felix immediately after the goal in response to a Felix check on Friday night. The Thunder led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Mariners collected a trio of second period goals to build a 3-1 lead. Jacob Hudson scored the tying goal at 6:04, throwing a shot through traffic from the blue line, and giving him the team lead with 11 goals on the season. Maine then struck twice in a 37 second span about seven minutes later. Brooklyn Kalmikov got loose after a Thunder turnover and beat Tyler Brennan in tight at 13:05, before Xander Lamppa scooped up Michael Underwood's rebound off Brennan's pad at 13:42 to make it a 3-1 game.

Just 2:48 into the third, Antonio Venuto put the Mariners up three when he capped off Hudson's drive to net. Adirondack got one back at 4:04 when Brian Carrabes drove down the right side and beat Arvanitis to cut the lead back to two. An impressive individual effort by Zach Jordan made it a 5-2 game at 15:12, after he stripped a puck from the defense and beat Brennan on a backhand. Patrick Grasso again cut the deficit to two at 17:26, but Sebastian Vidmar's empty netter sealed the game.

Brad Arvanitis stopped 30 of 33 Adirondack shots for his eighth win, improving to 6-1 in his last seven starts.

The Mariners (20-12-5-2) have one more game at Adirondack on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM, before returning home next Friday and Saturday to take on the Orlando Solar Bears for "Winter Olympics Night" presented by LL Bean at 7:15 PM and "207 Night" presented by Live + Work in Maine at 6 PM.







