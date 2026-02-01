Komets Stretch Win Streak to Five Games
Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets hosted Tahoe for the first time at the Coliseum on Saturday night and extended their win streak to five games.
In the first period, the Komets peppered the net with 21 shots as Kirill Tyutyayev started the scoring with a goal at 4:21, with assists going to Matt Copponi and Alex Aleardi. James Stefan nabbed the next score at 13:55 with assists going to Matt Berry and Austin Magera as he extended his point streak to 10 games. Late in the period, Copponi got his second goal of the season with helpers from Dru Krebs and Aleardi to stake the Komets to a 3-0 first intermission lead.
After a scoreless second stanza, the Komets continued to light the lamp in the third period when Magera pushed his home goal scoring streak to seven games with an unassisted goal 1:05. Blake Murray scored his 13th of the season with assists going to Reese Harsch and Tyutyayev to chase Tahoe's goaltender Jordan Papirny from the game at 6:20. The Komets concluded the scoring when Stefan beat relief netminder Jake Bostedt with another assist coming from Magera a 9:10 to make the final score 6-0. Nathan Day picked up his third shutout of the season, making 35 saves.
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2026
- Blades Finish off Gladiators with Dominant 5-1 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Petruzzelli Stops 27, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series against Gargoyles, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Drill Oilers in 6-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Drain Walleye, Walker Splashes Hat Trick Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Blanked in Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Stretch Win Streak to Five Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Knight Monsters Shut Out In Fort Wayne As Komets Win, 6-0 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders in Shootout Victory - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Complete Home-And-Home Sweep, Top Icemen 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Fall in Shootout to Fuel, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Need Bigger Boat in 3-2 Sharks Overtime Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short with 3-2 Home Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Offensive Showcase as Lions Earn Win in Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Surge Past Thunder, 6-3 - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-3 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Roller Coaster Ride Goes to Railers in Overtime - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Defeated by Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
- Fontaine Nets Two, Cyclones Edge Bison 2-1 on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- Late Goal Lifts Solar Bears Past Ghost Pirates, 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Noah Stock Added as EBUG - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2026 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Netminder Seth Eisele Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Skate with the Americans Players Postgame - Allen Americans
- Blades Seek Redemption in Series Finale against Gladiators - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Stretch Win Streak to Five Games
- Komets Dominate Cyclones
- Komets Riding a Three-Game Win Streak
- Komets Double up Cyclones
- Komets Get Hard Fought Road Win