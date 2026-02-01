Komets Stretch Win Streak to Five Games

Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets hosted Tahoe for the first time at the Coliseum on Saturday night and extended their win streak to five games.

In the first period, the Komets peppered the net with 21 shots as Kirill Tyutyayev started the scoring with a goal at 4:21, with assists going to Matt Copponi and Alex Aleardi. James Stefan nabbed the next score at 13:55 with assists going to Matt Berry and Austin Magera as he extended his point streak to 10 games. Late in the period, Copponi got his second goal of the season with helpers from Dru Krebs and Aleardi to stake the Komets to a 3-0 first intermission lead.

After a scoreless second stanza, the Komets continued to light the lamp in the third period when Magera pushed his home goal scoring streak to seven games with an unassisted goal 1:05. Blake Murray scored his 13th of the season with assists going to Reese Harsch and Tyutyayev to chase Tahoe's goaltender Jordan Papirny from the game at 6:20. The Komets concluded the scoring when Stefan beat relief netminder Jake Bostedt with another assist coming from Magera a 9:10 to make the final score 6-0. Nathan Day picked up his third shutout of the season, making 35 saves.







