Komets Fall in Overtime at Wheeling
Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets traveled to Wheeling for the first time this season to face the Nailers and lost in overtime 3-2.
The Komets were unable to solve Wheeling goaltender Taylor Gauthier in the first period as he stopped all 22 shots. The only score of the period went to the Nailers on a power play at 8:51.
Wheeling's Matty De St. Phalle was awarded a penalty shot at:34 of the second period and was denied by Nathan Day to keep the game 1-0. The Komet continued to fire the puck at the Wheeling net until Kirill Tyutyayev finally scored at 15:22 with an assist going to Austin Magera to tie the game.
In the third period, Alex Alerardi gave the Komets the lead at 15:08 only to see it erased thirty-one seconds later when Wheeling's Connor Lockhart bounced the puck past Day to tie the game at two, eventually leading to overtime.
In the extra time, the Nailers took the win with a goal at 5:59. The Komets outshot the Nailers 55-22.
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026
- Worcester Collects Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Vilio Nets Winner, Cyclones Edge K-Wings in Overtime 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Gauthier Stops 53 in 3-2 Nailers Overtime Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Offense Quieted in Defeat in Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Komets Fall in Overtime at Wheeling - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Fall in OT to Cyclones on Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Win Comeback Thriller over Railers, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, February 5th- Game 44/72 - Reading Royals
- Bison Sign Former NHL Goaltender Garret Sparks - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen Acquire Forward Adam McMaster from Tulsa - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Oilers Acquire Complete Forward Nathan Dunkley from Jacksonville in Forward Swap - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov - Utah Grizzlies
- Xavier Bernard Returns from Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Crawford Earns Two ECHL Honors After Dominant January - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks Win Affiliation Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wyatt McLeod Heading to Europe - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Adirondack Thunder 5K Returns April 26 - Adirondack Thunder
- Kaleb Pearson Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Pearson Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Marcus Crawford ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Goaltender Anson Thornton Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 4, 2026 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Battle Gladiators for Top Spot in the South - Florida Everblades
- Nailers News & Notes - February 4, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Buffalo Sabres Reassign Goaltender Topias Leinonen to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gargoyles Fall to Gladiators in Special Teams Battle - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Fall in Overtime at Wheeling
- Komets Win Five out of Last Six Games
- Komets Fall to Tahoe
- Komets Stretch Win Streak to Five Games
- Komets Dominate Cyclones