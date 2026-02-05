Komets Fall in Overtime at Wheeling

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets traveled to Wheeling for the first time this season to face the Nailers and lost in overtime 3-2.

The Komets were unable to solve Wheeling goaltender Taylor Gauthier in the first period as he stopped all 22 shots. The only score of the period went to the Nailers on a power play at 8:51.

Wheeling's Matty De St. Phalle was awarded a penalty shot at:34 of the second period and was denied by Nathan Day to keep the game 1-0. The Komet continued to fire the puck at the Wheeling net until Kirill Tyutyayev finally scored at 15:22 with an assist going to Austin Magera to tie the game.

In the third period, Alex Alerardi gave the Komets the lead at 15:08 only to see it erased thirty-one seconds later when Wheeling's Connor Lockhart bounced the puck past Day to tie the game at two, eventually leading to overtime.

In the extra time, the Nailers took the win with a goal at 5:59. The Komets outshot the Nailers 55-22.







ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026

