Mavericks Win Affiliation Game

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Kansas City closed out Affiliation Night with a 5-3 win over Wichita at Cable Dahmer Arena, skating in special Affiliation jerseys for the occasion. Kansas City struck early when Randl scored just 37 seconds into the first period, with assists from Jutting and Crawford. Wichita answered late in the frame on a goal from Stinil at 18:13, but Kansas City regained the lead before intermission when Sowder converted a power-play goal at 19:08, assisted by Jutting and Janicke. Kansas City added to the lead early in the second period as Jutting scored 37 seconds in, assisted by Crawford and Cotton, and McLaughlin followed with a goal at 3:05 (assisted by Gavin and Crawford) to make it 4-1. Wichita worked back into the game with goals from Smith (11:47 of the second) and Finnegan (6:19 of the third) to cut the deficit to one. With Wichita pressing late, McLaughlin sealed it with an empty-net goal at 19:16, assisted by Sullivan.

In net, Terness earned the win with 31 saves on 34 shots.

Wichita finished with 34 shots to Kansas City's 29, and Kansas City went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The game drew 5,834 fans.







ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.