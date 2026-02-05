Vilio Nets Winner, Cyclones Edge K-Wings in Overtime 5-4

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-4, on Wednesday night at the Wings Event Center. Elijah Vilio nets his third overtime game-winning goal of the season as the Cyclones take the extra point to start the busy week.

Kalamazoo started with the first goals of the game. Goals from Colin Bilek (10) and Quinn Preston (13) gave the K-Wings a quick 2-0 lead just 12 minutes into regulation.

Cincinnati would quickly get one back. Just 16 seconds after conceding their second, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (10) scored off a centered pass from Marko Sikic to make it a one-goal game.

Cincinnati closed out the period with another buzzer-beating goal against Kalamazoo. Ben King (11) scored off a rebound from Andrew Noel. His goal came with 14.1 seconds to go in the first period and knotted up the game late in the opening period.

The Cyclones went into the second seeking their first lead of the game. A third unanswered goal came from Sam Stevens (6) on an excellent team goal between Ryan Kirwan and Ben King. The five hole finish from Stevens gave Cincinnati a 3-2 lead.

Josh Bloom (2) tied the game for Kalamazoo at the 14:03 mark of the second. Cincinnati would tally another on the power play with a minute to go in the middle frame. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (11) scored off a backdoor feed from Elijah Vilio.

With his goal, Fontaine recorded his third power play goal in three games and notched his second two-goal performance in three outings.

Jackson Kunz (1) recorded the lone goal of the third period to tie the game at 4-4. An excellent third period from Ken Appleby saw the Cincinnati netminder stop 10/11 to send the game into overtime.

Appleby made a sprawling glove save to keep the game alive. Moments later, Elijah Vilio (8) picked his spot against Kalamazoo goaltender Ty Young. His third overtime game-winning goal of the season gave Cincinnati the 5-4 victory over the Wings.

Cincinnati will head to the Huntington Center for a Friday night showdown against the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop for Friday's contest is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.