Adirondack Thunder 5K Returns April 26

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the annual Thunder 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation is set for Sunday, April 26 at 9 a.m. at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Join us for a fun morning whether you choose to run or walk.

The 5k race will begin at the Harding Mazzotti Arena and continue down Glen Street. We hope you can join us as a participant or a sponsor. The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation (a private, not- for- profit 501(c) 3) was formed in 2003. Its mission is to "build greater public understanding and appreciation for the role the Glens Falls Civic Center (Harding Mazzotti Arena) plays in the quality of life in northern New York, encourage and promote philanthropic support for capital improvements and operating expenses, and create an endowment fund at the Center."

The first 100 registered participants will receive a Dri-fit t-shirt.

After two weekends on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena February 20-22 against Greensboro. Friday, fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light. Saturday is Summer on Ice Night pres. by Boats by George to benefit Lake George Land Conservancy. Stop by their table in the lobby for some free gifts. Sunday is Kids Day and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE t-shirt. Stay after the game for a FREE postgame skate with Thunder players.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.