Thunder Win Comeback Thriller over Railers, 4-3

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Tag Bertuzzi along the Thunder bench

GLENS FALLS - Justin Taylor scored the game-tying goal and set up the game-winning goal in overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers, 4-3, on Wednesday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Adirondack scored just 35 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead as Brannon McManus and Tag Bertuzzi went in on a two-on-one rush. After a give-and-go, Bertuzzi fired a wrist shot by goaltender Parker Gahagen and into the net. The goal was Bertuzzi's seventh of the year and ninth point in the last six games with assists from McManus and Chase McLane.

After not recording a shot for the first 9:45 of the game, the Railers tied it up with 3:56 remaining as Ryan Miotto fired a shot by the glove of Jeremy Brodeur for his ninth of the year. Assists were given to Anthony Repaci and Lincoln Hatten and the game was tied 1-1 after one period.

The Thunder took a one-goal lead back in the second as Luke Reid stepped into the right circle on the power play and fired a wrist shot by the blocker of Parker Gahagen through traffic. The goal was Reid's third of the year and came 3:04 into the period with assists from Matt Salhany and Alex Campbell.

Riley Ginnell and Jesse Pulkkinen scored back-to-back goals at 5:01 of the second and the 16:38 mark to take a 3-2 lead into the third. Pulkkinen's goal was going wide of the net, but took a Railers bounce off the skate of Thunder defenseman Conner Hutchison and into the net for the one-goal lead over Adirondack after 40 minutes.

The Thunder comeback began with Justin Taylor's 14th of the year on a slap shot from the bottom of the hash marks at 10:17 of the third period. Brannon McManus and Conner Hutchison were awarded the assists, and the game was tied 3-3.

After no more scoring in regulation, the game went to overtime. With just 11 seconds left in overtime, Jeremy Hanzel tapped in a pass from Justin Taylor to give the Thunder a 4-3 victory. It was the first win of the season for Adirondack when trailing after 40 minutes.

Jeremy Brodeur stopped 21 of 24 shots in the win.

