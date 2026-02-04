Oilers Acquire Complete Forward Nathan Dunkley from Jacksonville in Forward Swap

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the acquisition of forward Nathan Dunkley from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for Adam McMaster.

Dunkley, 25, has 22 points (8g, 14a) in 37 appearances with Jacksonville this season, ranking fourth among Icemen in all three offensive categories.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound center began his professional career late last season with Kansas City, collecting 12 points (7g, 5a) in 15 regular season games. Dunkley also dressed 11 times during the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, producing four points (1g, 3a), including an assist against the Oilers in Game 6 of the Mountain Division Semifinal and the game-winning goal in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Final against Tahoe.

Prior to turning pro, Dunkley spent four seasons at Saint Mary's University, compiling 97 points (42g, 55a), 116 PIM and a +26 rating in 102 regular season games with the Huskies. The left-handed center led Saint Mary's in scoring in multiple seasons and was a point-per-game player in the postseason, logging 21 points (12g, 9a) in 21 playoff appearances.

The Campbellford, Ontario native played his junior hockey in his home province, tallying 175 points (63g, 112a) in 247 games with Kingston and London. A 2016 OHL Priority Draft first-round pick, Dunkley reunites with former Knights teammate Josh Nelson in Tulsa.

The Oilers host Dunkley's former employer, the Kansas City Mavericks, on Thirsty Thursday, Feb.5 at 7:05 p.m. The first 1000 fans through the doors get a hockey stick cooler bag, and 12-ounce beers are just $3.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.