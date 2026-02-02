Oilers Swept by Steelheads in Second Overtime Loss of Weekend

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 in overtime to the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday evening.

Mason Nevers kicked off the scoring with a short-handed goal 8:07 into the contest, slipping the puck through Vyacheslav Buteyets' five hole to set the Steelheads up 1-0. Tyler Poulsen knotted up the game 1-1 on the same power play, sniping Ben Kraws from in tight just 49 seconds later.

Mitch Wahl placed the Steelheads up 2-1 with the lone goal of the second period, slapping a power-play rebound from between the left circle and goal line just 2:08 into the middle frame. Poulsen nearly leveled the game with a penalty shot with less than four minutes left in the period, but Kraws outwaited the veteran winger - keeping the Steelheads in the driver's seat.

Poulsen wouldn't be denied on his next opportunity, screaming down the ice and hammering a Lukas Jirousek -created rebound into the back of the net 11:37 into the third period to force overtime. The assist was Jirousek's first point as an Oiler, and the goal was Poulsen's third of the weekend.

Brendan Hoffman ended the game 1:01 into overtime, hopping over the boards, receiving a pass from Francesco Arcuri and uncorking his league-leading 27th goal of the season - a bardown wrister - in a four-second blur.

Tulsa hosts Kansas City on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

