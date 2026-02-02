'Clones Drop Weekend Finale against Toledo
Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 6-3, on Sunday night at Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones dropped their weekend finale against their divisional rival to close out a three-game weekend.
Jacob Truscott (3) scored his third of the season to record the first goal of the game for the Walleye. Off a blocked shot, his rebound beat Appleby to make it 1-0. Cincinnati would get it back with 1:28 to play in the period, with Zack Trott (8) tying the game late in the first.
With his goal, Trott found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 9, 2026. Elijah Vilio and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine recorded assists on the goal. Vilio now has points in five of his last seven games played.
In the second period, Toledo scored three unanswered goals to bolster their lead to 4-1. Recording goals for the Walleye were Tanner Kelly (12), Brandon Hawkins (23), and Mitch Lewandowski (5).
Cincinnati got one back before the conclusion of the period, with Jordan Kaplan (3) capitalizing on a breakaway off an excellent feed from Ben King. Kaplan's second since being acquired by the Cyclones made it a two-goal game heading into the third.
Tanner Kelly (13) would get one more on the power play to make it 5-2. Ben King (10) scored off a turnover 31 seconds later to get one back for Cincinnati, but Will Hillman (7) rounded the scoring to give Toledo the win over Cincinnati.
Cincinnati will head to Kalamazoo for a meeting against the K-Wings on Wednesday night on the road. Puck drop at the Wings Event Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
