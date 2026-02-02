Komets Fall to Tahoe

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets concluded their three-game weekend with a final tilt against the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Coliseum on Sunday.

The Komets' shutout streak ended at 125:34 when Tahoe's Blake Wells knocked a shot off the stick of goaltender Sam Jonnson to put the Knight Monsters up 1-0 at 8:28 of the first period. The visitors added another tally at 12:22, and Luke Adam intercepted a pass from Matt Copponi and walked in on Jonsson and scored to make it a 3-0 game at 18:20.

In the second period, Josh Groll was awarded a penalty shot at:38 and was denied by Tahoe goaltender Jordan Papirny to keep the game at 3-0. The Knight Monsters added to their lead with another goal when a shot from Kevin Wall went off the head of Komet defenseman Dru Krebs and passed goalie Sam Jonsson to increase the lead to four. With time running out in the period, Kirill Tyutyayev roofed a shot under the crossbar with assists going to Alex Aleardi and Matt Copponi to put the Komets on the board.

In the final frame of the weekend, Tahoe added two more goals with Blake Murray extending his goal-scoring streak to four games with his 14th of the season at 9:20 on a power-play with assists credited to James Stefan and Capponi to make the final score 6-2. The Komets outshot Tahoe 35-32 as Jonsson took the loss, making 26 saves.







