Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2026 at Allen Americans

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(ALLEN, Texas)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look to salvage two points in the final head-to-head matchup with the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MST on Sunday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush put 34 shots on goal but were shut out by the Allen Americans, 3-0, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday. Jackson Parsons picked up his first ECHL shutout. The Rush outshot the Americans by a combined margin of 31-18 in the first and third periods, but the second period made the difference. After a goalless opening 20 minutes, Allen played a suffocating second. The Americans outshot the Rush, 24-3, and picked up the first two goals of the game, including a shorthanded tally. Allen widened their lead to 3-0 on a power play goal in the third period, and Parsons closed the door from there.

GOT PUCKS TO THE NET

The Rush adopted a shot-heavy mentality out of the gates in both the first and third periods last night, which resulted in plenty of shots on the board. Briley Wood totaled seven shots on net, one shy of his career high. Blake Bennett and Rasmus Ekström each had five.

FIGHT NUMBER TWO FOR THE SHERIFF

Garrett Klotz dropped the gloves for the second time this season, fighting Braidan Simmons-Fischer in a second-period tilt that lasted one full minute. Neither man recorded a takedown and Klotz took no damage in the bout.

DONE WITH ALLEN

This is the final meeting of nine this season between the Rush and the Americans. This has been the least successful series for Rapid City, with six of the eight matchups belonging to Allen. The Rush look to avoid a sweep this afternoon.

THEY'VE STRAYED TOO FAR

Through 40 games this season, this is the first time the Rush have been outside two games of the .500 mark, as they enter today's game three games below.

BRIGHT AND EARLY

The Rush have nine scheduled afternoon start times this season. Today's 2:10 p.m. local start time is the earliest puck drop of the year. Rapid City is 1-3 in games starting before 5:00 p.m.

