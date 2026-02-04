Rush Game Notes: February 4, 2026 at Wichita Thunder

(WICHITA, Kan.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are in Wichita for the first time since November 3rd, 2024 and set for a matchup of fifth-place clubs. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MST on Wednesday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush scored three times in the first period and closed out the season series against the Allen Americans with a 6-3 victory at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Sunday. After being shut out less than 24 hours prior, the Rush stormed out of the gates. Blake Bennett scored twice on the power play, and Ryan Chyzowski added his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Rapid City scored three goals in 3 minutes and 19 seconds to build a 3-0 first-period lead. Allen controlled the second period and scored three times, but Ryan Wagner sniped a one-timer off a faceoff to keep the score in their favor. The Rush, who did not trail for one second or be tied beyond 0-0, widened their 4-3 second-intermission lead to 6-3 with goals by Chaz Smedsrud and Rasmus Ekström.

LIGHTING IT UP IN JANUARY

A trio of Rush forwards have consistently produced offense since New Year's Day. Blake Bennett has recorded 17 points (8g+9a) in 13 games since January 1st. Ryan Wagner has 16 points (3g+13a), and Brett Davis is right behind with 14 points (7g+7a).

A CAREER-FIRST

Blake Bennett tallied two power play goals in the same game for the first time in his career. He did it in just over three minutes' time. Bennett has three multi-goal games since January 1st, and the Rush are 3-0 in those games.

THE ROAD WARRIOR

Ryan Chyzowski scored twice in Allen, bringing his total to 16 goals on the road this season. That is tied with Utah's Reed Lebster for the most in the ECHL. All but two of Chyzowski's goals have come away from Rapid City, including 11 of his last 12.

BACK ON THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD

This is the Rush's first game at INTRUST Bank Arena since November 3rd, 2024, as the last eight matchups head-to-head had been played at The Monument Ice Arena. For the last Rush victory in Wichita, you have to go back to November 19th, 2023, a game won by Connor Murphy.

THREE WAS THE MAGIC NUMBER

After being blanked on Saturday, Ryan Wagner and Blake Bennett each put up three-point games on Sunday in Allen, combining for 3g+3a in the victory. The duo also accomplished that feat on January 3rd in Idaho. Going back to last March, Wagner and Bennett each recorded four points in an overtime win against Iowa.

HE'S A SKILL PLAYER

Darian Pilon has a point in three of his last four games, including his first goal in a Rush sweater last Friday in Allen.

FYTEN RETURNS

Seth Fyten was activated off the 14-day injured reserve on Tuesday. The rookie forward was injured on December 13th against Allen and has not played in the 17 games since. The Rush acquired the gritty fourth-liner from the Savannah Ghost Pirates on October 14th.

A WEEK IN WICH

No excuse for bus legs: the Rush left Allen immediately after Sunday's game. The team has been in Wichita since Sunday night and will stay in town for the entire week.

A WEEK IN WICH

No excuse for bus legs: the Rush left Allen immediately after Sunday's game. The team has been in Wichita since Sunday night and will stay in town for the entire week.







