Marcus Crawford ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that defenseman Crawford has been named the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a +16 plus-minus rating during the month. It marks the second time this season Crawford has earned the monthly honor, as he was also recognized in December.

Crawford finished the month at even or better in 12 of 13 games, including a +4 performance on Jan. 17 at Utah and +3 games on Jan. 10 vs. Tulsa and Jan. 31 vs. Wichita.

On the season, Crawford leads the ECHL with a +43 rating. He also leads all ECHL defensemen, and ranks second overall in the league with 52 points in 41 games. His 43 assists pace the ECHL, and his nine goals are tied for second among league defensemen.

Crawford, a native of Ajax, Ontario, has recorded 226 points (48g-178a) in 321 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Toledo, and Orlando, and is currently 3 points away from a 200-point milestone with the Mavericks. He has also appeared in eight career American Hockey League games with Grand Rapids, and previously posted 112 points (13g-99a) in 108 games with Cardiff in the Elite Ice Hockey League. Before turning pro, Crawford totaled 149 points (23g-126a) in 252 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.







