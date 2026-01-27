Mavericks Earn 4-3 Overtime Win over Tahoe

The Kansas City Mavericks earned a 4-3 overtime win over Tahoe on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, securing the 14th straight victory and tying the franchise record, last time since 2015. Kansas City remains in first place in the ECHL standings.

After Tahoe took a 2-0 lead in the second period, Kansas City responded when Justin Janicke scored at 13:13 to cut the deficit to one. Tahoe regained a two-goal advantage early in the third, but David Cotton answered less than a minute after at 7:04, bringing the score to 3-2. Cotton continued his momentum by scoring again on the power play to tie the game at 13:04, assisted by Jack Randl and Marcus Crawford.

The remainder of the 3 rd period went scoreless, and the game went into extra minutes before Jimmy Glynn ended it at 3:16 of overtime with the game-winner, assisted by Drake Burgin and Landon McCallum.

Kansas City outshot Tahoe 36-20 on the night and finished 1-for-3 on the power play. Terness earned the win in goal, stopping 17 of 20 shots, while Tahoe recorded 32 saves on 36 shots.

Jimmy Glynn (1), David Cotton (2), and Justin Janicke (3) were named the Three Stars of the Game.

Kansas City continues with a road trip matchup at Iowa on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Mavericks return home this Saturday for Affiliation Night at Cable Dahmer Arena with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.







